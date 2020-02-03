Jurgen Klopp's presence always felt at Liverpool - Neil Critchley

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's presence will be felt in the FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury Town, says Under-23s coach Neil Critchley.

Klopp said he and his first-team players will not be at Anfield on Tuesday so they can observe the Premier League's inaugural winter break.

"He supports the young players unbelievably well," Critchley said.

"Even if he is not there, he is always felt by our younger players and by myself."

Tuesday will be the second time Critchley has overseen a first-team match this campaign after taking charge of December's Carabao Cup tie at Aston Villa while Klopp was with the senior squad at the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Immediately after the 2-2 draw at New Meadow on 26 January, Klopp said he and the first team would not be at the replay before saying the club were honouring a letter from the Premier League sent in April 2019 and "nothing would change" if they played the game.

Liverpool previously fielded young sides in the 5-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Villa and the FA Cup third-round win over Everton.

He added: "I also think maybe 1% that came into his thinking with his decision was the way we played against Aston Villa, he maybe thought the boys deserved another opportunity."

Liverpool are expected to field a similar team to the one that played against Villa - which had an average age of 19 years and 182 days.

Their only injury doubt is left-back Yasser Larouci, who played at Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury are expecting to take more than 5,000 fans to Anfield, in the hope of causing an upset and setting up a trip to Chelsea in the fifth round.

Sam Ricketts is set to play a similar team to the first game, with new signings Conor McAleny, Kayne Ramsay and Harry Burgoyne unavailable after not being registered for the initial tie.

A first - the stats