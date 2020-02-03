Cardiff City v Reading

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Reading 1-1 Cardiff City

Both managers are set to heavily rotate their squads as Cardiff and Reading prepare to meet for the third time in ten days in this FA Cup replay.

Reading made 11 changes from their previous league match in the original tie, which finished 1-1 in Berkshire.

Cardiff manager Neil Harris has already confirmed he expects to make changes with both teams still in play-off contention in the Championship.

The winners of the tie will host Sheffield United in the fifth round.

"I'll certainly be thinking about a team that is strong enough to go back to Cardiff and win the game," said Reading manager Mark Bowen.

"We have competition for places - that's what any manager wants, and we've got that. We also got two new players into the club in the last few days, making it even harder for players to keep their places.

"We will look to see what we can do to combat Cardiff, and what we can do to win the tie. We know how they'll play and we'll try to stamp our authority on the game."

Reading will definitely be without Matt Miazga who suffered a serious knee injury in the original tie.

Cardiff defender Sean Morrison will be assessed after suffering a gashed head in Friday's 1-1 draw in the Championship between the two sides.

Bluebirds boss Harris insists the cup remains important to Cardiff even if his selection may not show it.

"The FA Cup is hugely important to us," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"It is a chance to give opportunity to some players in our squad who need minutes on the pitch.

"We do want to win the game, but the Championship is hugely important to us, so it's a chance to freshen things up."

