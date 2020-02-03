Birmingham City v Coventry City
Birmingham City will be without loanee Scott Hogan for their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Coventry City.
The Aston Villa striker is ineligible because he was not signed in time for the original tie that finished 0-0.
Birmingham are also expected to be without midfielders Dan Crowley and Kerim Mrabti through injury.
Coventry have no fresh injury concerns from the original game and their 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
The game sees landlords Birmingham host their tenants, with Coventry ground sharing at St Andrew's this season.
The winners will travel to Leicester City in the fifth round.
Opposing replay records - the stats
- Birmingham City are winless in three games against Coventry in all competitions (D2 L1), since a 1-0 win in August 2011 in the Championship.
- Before their goalless draw in the fourth round, the three previous FA Cup ties between Birmingham and Coventry had produced 16 goals.
- Birmingham have lost their past four FA Cup replays, last winning one back in January 2012 against Wolves.
- Coventry have won their past four FA Cup replays, winning replays in the second and third rounds this season.
- Birmingham have progressed from 12 of their past 13 FA Cup ties against lower-league opponents, failing only against Huddersfield Town in the third round in 2007-08.