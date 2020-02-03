Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic Micho takes over as Zambia coach

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic was coach of Egypt's Zamalek for less than six months

Former Uganda boss Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has been appointed as coach of Zambia on a two-year-deal.

Zambia have been looking for a full-time coach since Sven Vandenbroeck's contract was not renewed in March after Chipolopolo failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Serbian Micho has been without a job since he left Egyptian side Zamalek by mutual consent in early December.

His first competitive games in charge will be 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers home and away against Botswana.

The 2012 Nations Cup winners have made a poor start to 2021 qualifying losing 5-0 in Algeria and then 2-1 at home to Zimbabwe, to sit bottom of Group H.

Another target for the new coach will a first ever World Cup for Zambia and in order to that they must win a group that includes Tunisia. Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea in order to qualify for the play-offs.

It will be the 50-year-old's third national team in Africa after Rwanda and Uganda, who in 2015 he lead to a first Nations Cup finals in 39 years.

Micho's time in Africa began in 2001 at Ugandan club SC Villa and since then he has had two stints at both Ethiopia's Saint George SC and South Africa's Orlando Pirates as well as Yanga in Tanzania and Sudanese club Al Hilal.