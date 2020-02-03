Glenn Murray: Brighton striker signs one-year contract extension

Glenn Murray needs 14 goals to become Brighton's all-time leading scorer

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has signed a one-year contract extension to run to June 2021.

The 36-year-old, whose deal had been set to expire in the summer, has scored 111 goals in 278 games across two spells at the club.

Murray has only made four league starts this season, and had been linked with a January move away.

But scored his first league goal of the campaign in Saturday's 3-3 draw at West Ham.

"Everyone knows what Glenn brings to the club, and he's an important member of the squad - on and off the pitch - and he showed that in abundance on Saturday at West Ham," manager Graham Potter said.

"I've always said he's got a big part to play here.

"He's happy and settled, he loves this club, and he's been the ultimate professional on and off the pitch."

Murray first joined Brighton in 2008 and won the League One title with the club in 2011.

After leaving for Crystal Palace, he returned in 2016 and helped the Seagulls win promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

Murray needs 14 goals to overtake Tommy Cook as Brighton's all-time leading scorer.