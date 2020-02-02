Italian Serie A
Udinese0Inter Milan0

Udinese v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Udinese

  • 1Musso
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 87De Maio
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 19Stryger LarsenBooked at 17mins
  • 10de Paul
  • 38Mandragora
  • 6Fofana
  • 12Sema
  • 7Okaka
  • 15Lasagna

Substitutes

  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 8Jajalo
  • 11Souza Silva
  • 18ter Avest
  • 27Perisan
  • 30Nestorovski
  • 77Zeegelaar
  • 88Andrade
  • 91Teodorczyk

Inter Milan

  • 27Padelli
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 11Moses
  • 8Vecino
  • 23BarellaBooked at 11mins
  • 24Eriksen
  • 15Young
  • 9Lukaku
  • 30Esposito

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Godín
  • 7Sánchez
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Asamoah
  • 32Agoume
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 34Biraghi
  • 35Stankovic
  • 77Brozovic
  • 87Candreva
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Sebastien De Maio.

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bram Nuytinck (Udinese).

Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).

Stefano Okaka (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan).

Attempt blocked. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Daniele Padelli.

Attempt missed. Seko Fofana (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ken Sema.

Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodrigo Becão (Udinese).

Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Moses.

Attempt blocked. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

Booking

Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ashley Young (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese).

Attempt missed. Seko Fofana (Udinese) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul following a fast break.

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebastien De Maio (Udinese).

Attempt blocked. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Seko Fofana.

Booking

Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Daniele Padelli.

Attempt saved. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Seko Fofana.

Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matías Vecino.

Offside, Udinese. Jens Stryger Larsen tries a through ball, but Stefano Okaka is caught offside.

Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan).

Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Musso.

Attempt saved. Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22173243212254
2Lazio21154252203249
3Inter Milan22147142182449
4Atalanta22116559302939
5Roma22116540271339
6Cagliari228863834432
7Parma229583129232
8AC Milan229582327-432
9Hellas Verona218672623330
10Bologna228683434030
11Napoli217683029127
12Torino2283112639-1327
13Sassuolo2275103637-126
14Fiorentina226792532-725
15Udinese2274111933-1425
16Sampdoria2155112033-1320
17Lecce2247112742-1519
18Genoa2237122343-2016
19Brescia2243152041-2115
20SPAL2243151638-2215
View full Italian Serie A table

