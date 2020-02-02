Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Sebastien De Maio.
Udinese v Inter Milan
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Udinese
- 1Musso
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 87De Maio
- 17Nuytinck
- 19Stryger LarsenBooked at 17mins
- 10de Paul
- 38Mandragora
- 6Fofana
- 12Sema
- 7Okaka
- 15Lasagna
Substitutes
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 8Jajalo
- 11Souza Silva
- 18ter Avest
- 27Perisan
- 30Nestorovski
- 77Zeegelaar
- 88Andrade
- 91Teodorczyk
Inter Milan
- 27Padelli
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 11Moses
- 8Vecino
- 23BarellaBooked at 11mins
- 24Eriksen
- 15Young
- 9Lukaku
- 30Esposito
Substitutes
- 1Handanovic
- 2Godín
- 7Sánchez
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Asamoah
- 32Agoume
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 34Biraghi
- 35Stankovic
- 77Brozovic
- 87Candreva
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bram Nuytinck (Udinese).
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
Stefano Okaka (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan).
Attempt blocked. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Daniele Padelli.
Attempt missed. Seko Fofana (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ken Sema.
Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Becão (Udinese).
Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Moses.
Attempt blocked. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Booking
Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ashley Young (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese).
Attempt missed. Seko Fofana (Udinese) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul following a fast break.
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastien De Maio (Udinese).
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Seko Fofana.
Booking
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Daniele Padelli.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Seko Fofana.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matías Vecino.
Offside, Udinese. Jens Stryger Larsen tries a through ball, but Stefano Okaka is caught offside.
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan).
Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Musso.
Attempt saved. Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.