Spanish La Liga
Barcelona0Levante0

Barcelona v Levante

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 10Messi
  • 17Griezmann
  • 31Fati

Substitutes

  • 8Arthur
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 28Puig
  • 30Collado

Levante

  • 13Fernández
  • 20Miramón
  • 15Postigo
  • 14Nunes Vezo
  • 3García Aranda
  • 16Rochina
  • 22Melero
  • 17Vukcevic
  • 24Campaña
  • 11Morales
  • 9Martí

Substitutes

  • 6Duarte
  • 8Santos Fortes
  • 10Bardhi
  • 19Clerc
  • 21Mayoral
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 26Cárdenas
Referee:
Adrián Cordero Vega

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamLevante
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ansu Fati.

Attempt missed. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

José Campaña (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Toño (Levante).

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Levante).

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Campaña.

Dangerous play by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

Gonzalo Melero (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

