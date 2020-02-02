Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Barcelona v Levante
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 21de Jong
- 10Messi
- 17Griezmann
- 31Fati
Substitutes
- 8Arthur
- 20Roberto
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 28Puig
- 30Collado
Levante
- 13Fernández
- 20Miramón
- 15Postigo
- 14Nunes Vezo
- 3García Aranda
- 16Rochina
- 22Melero
- 17Vukcevic
- 24Campaña
- 11Morales
- 9Martí
Substitutes
- 6Duarte
- 8Santos Fortes
- 10Bardhi
- 19Clerc
- 21Mayoral
- 23Andújar Moreno
- 26Cárdenas
- Referee:
- Adrián Cordero Vega
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ansu Fati.
Attempt missed. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
José Campaña (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Toño (Levante).
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Levante).
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Campaña.
Dangerous play by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Gonzalo Melero (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.