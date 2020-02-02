Jose Mourinho criticises VAR despite Tottenham win against Manchester City

Mourinho complained to the fourth official after feeling Raheem Sterling went unpunished for a foul

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho criticised the video assistant referee despite his side beating 10-man Manchester City.

Spurs won the game 2-0 on Sunday to move up to fifth in the Premier League.

But Mourinho felt a number of decisions had gone against Tottenham before they took the lead, insisting Raheem Sterling should have been sent off for an early foul on Dele Alli.

"I thought I was going to love VAR the way I love goalline technology," said Mourinho.

"I love goalline technology because there is no mistake. The VAR has too many mistakes, too many.

"The game started immediately with the wrong decision. It's a red card, it's a direct red card to Sterling.

"I know that Mike Dean has a difficult job. He's on the pitch and it's 200 miles an hour. I wouldn't like to be a referee because it's so difficult.

"Sometimes I try in training sessions and I realise that it's too difficult. So for me Mike Dean, good performance. The problem is the VAR."

Mourinho was happy with referee Mike Dean despite him sending off Oleksandr Zinchenko

Premier League should be concerned by Liverpool dominance - Guardiola

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, whose side are now 22 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, appeared to aim a swipe at former Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore after the game.

In 2018 Scudamore spoke about wanting clubs to get closer to City, who had just won the Premier League with 100 points.

"Liverpool are far away, they are unstoppable and a lot of points [clear]," said Guardiola.

"The last two seasons it was a guy, the owner of the Premier League, who said that can't happen again and it isn't good for the Premier League when City win the title in that way.

"So now it is Liverpool you have to be concerned about [if you are] the owner of the Premier League."