Transfer rumours: Cavani, Willian, Llorente, Arrizabalaga, Ozil, Sancho

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said the club were "not here to be robbed" in response to a failed January move for Paris St-Germain's 32-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani. (ESPN)

Chelsea's England striker Tammy Abraham was disappointed by his club's failure to sign Cavani. (Mirror)

David Beckham's new MLS franchise, Inter Miami, want to increase their efforts to bring Cavani to the US when his contract at PSG runs out this summer. (L'Equipe)

Cavani's agent said the striker would have rejected Chelsea and Manchester United regardless of the figures offered in any deal. (Mirror)

Brazil winger Willian, 31, would prefer to sign a new contract with Chelsea than join Spanish champions Barcelona. (ESPN)

Barcelona turned down an offer to sign Napoli's 34-year-old Spain striker Fernando Llorente. (AS)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants a new goalkeeper in the summer following 25-year-old Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's recent poor run of form. (Express)

Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31, was offered a move away from Arsenal on transfer deadline day which manager Mikel Arteta was willing to approve. (Mirror)

Lille's 20-year-old France midfielder Boubakary Soumare rejected a large January offer from Newcastle in the hope of sealing a move to Liverpool or Manchester United in the summer window. (Le10sport - in French)

Liverpool are keen on signing Borussia Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho, 19, in the summer. (Express)

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi said adding Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud, 33, would have offered his title-chasing side "more options" after a January move failed to materialise. (Gazzetta)

Manager Roy Hodgson has warned the Crystal Palace board that they face a battle to refresh their squad in the summer. (Standard)

Hodgson, who is out of contract in the summer, wants the club to think about "what the best way forward is" after it fell short in the January transfer window. (Telegraph)