Joe Rodon: Swansea City boss Steve Cooper praises Wales defender

Joe Rodon made his senior Wales debut against Mexico in 2018

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper has praised Joe Rodon and rates him among the best centre-halves in the Championship.

The Wales international missed three months with an ankle injury.

But the 22-year-old has featured in Swansea's last two games, a timely boost for head coach Cooper in the second half of the campaign.

"He's been as good a centre-back for me (as there is) in the league until he got injured," Cooper said.

"That's with respect to everyone else that's playing. He was having a fantastic season. I can't praise him enough for how he has conducted himself in rehab to get back.

"It's given everyone else a boost because he is a very popular lad."

Rodon impressed in his first start since October as Swansea drew 1-1 at Preston North End on Saturday having made his return as a second half substitute in the defeat at Stoke on 25 January.

Cooper praised Rodon, who has won four caps for Wales, for his hard work during his spell on the sidelines.

"I am proud of Joe. He has worked so hard in his three months to get back. He has been first into the training ground and often last away," Cooper added.

"To think he is only two weeks back into training after three months away and to play like he did - it didn't look like he had been away."

Rodon's return will be a boost for Wales manager Ryan Giggs ahead of two Euro 2020 warm-up matches against Austria and the United States in March.