Women's Super League: Liverpool v Birmingham postponed over waterlogged pitch

Liverpool have had their past two home WSL matches postponed due to issues with the Prenton Park pitch

Liverpool were forced to postpone their Women's Super League match on Sunday because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Reds' game against Birmingham was due to kick-off at 12:00 GMT, but the playing surface at Prenton Park failed an inspection by the referee.

Liverpool also had to call off their WSL home game against Manchester United on 12 January.

Since then, Tranmere Rovers' men's side have played four home games at the ground in the space of 12 days.

Tottenham Hotspur's WSL meeting with Bristol City at The Hive, which was scheduled to start at 14:00 GMT, was also called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

New dates for the matches are yet to be announced.

The quality of the playing surface at Prenton Park has been criticised this season, with large patches of the pitch lacking grass.

Liverpool also had to switch their Women's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Blackburn Rovers Ladies on 26 January to Bamber Bridge.

In December, Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes had to apologise after branding the Prenton Park surface the worst in the Women's Super League.

Hayes had said the pitch was "a stain" on Liverpool FC.