Will Fazakerley: Guernsey FC striker does not 'expect to start' after injury comeback

Will Fazakerley (right) celebrates after scoring on his comeback from injury

Guernsey FC striker Will Fazakerley says he does not expect to go straight back into the starting line-up, despite scoring on his return from injury.

The forward was out for more than three months after dislocating his shoulder.

He returned as a substitute to grab the third goal in Guernsey's 3-1 win over Sittingbourne after Robbie Legg and Matt Loaring had put Guernsey ahead.

"I want to get back into that starting line-up, but it won't be easy," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We've just won three games on the trot, so no-one deserves to be dropped, I don't expect to start at all."

Former county cricketer Fazakerley was Guernsey's top-scorer with seven goals before his injury in October.

The islanders won just two games from the time he was out until last week. But they have now won three times in the space of seven days to rise up to seventh place in Isthmian League Division One South East.

"The boys in the last two away games, they were absolutely phenomenal results really, and they've given us the foundations," said Guernsey boss Tony Vance.