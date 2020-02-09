Corner, BSC Glasgow. Conceded by Daryl Horgan.
BSC Glasgow v Hibernian
Line-ups
BSC Glasgow
- 1Marshall
- 2McCormack
- 5Smith
- 6McMillan
- 3Mills
- 4McNabBooked at 4mins
- 7Anderson
- 8Hughes
- 11Collins
- 10Grehan
- 9Orr
Substitutes
- 12Hamilton
- 14Lindsay
- 15Marshall
- 16Bell
- 17McKay
- 18Bowers
- 21Barr
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 6McGinn
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 3Whittaker
- 10Boyle
- 15Docherty
- 40Omeonga
- 7Horgan
- 9Doidge
- 13McNulty
Substitutes
- 8Slivka
- 17James
- 20Hallberg
- 24McGregor
- 27Bogdan
- 33Murray
- 47Gullan
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Marc McNulty (Hibernian).
Ross Smith (BSC Glasgow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross McMillan (BSC Glasgow).
Attempt saved. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross McMillan.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Robbie McNab.
Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ryan Marshall.
Attempt blocked. Greg Docherty (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian).
Thomas Orr (BSC Glasgow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! BSC Glasgow 0, Hibernian 1. Marc McNulty (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Boyle.
Attempt saved. Martin Grehan (BSC Glasgow) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Martin Grehan (BSC Glasgow).
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Orr (BSC Glasgow).
Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Robbie McNab (BSC Glasgow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robbie McNab (BSC Glasgow).
Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, BSC Glasgow. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
