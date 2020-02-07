Sheffield United v Bournemouth

Sheffield United's new record signing Sander Berge is set for his home debut

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth's Joshua King and Jack Stacey are being assessed but could play for the first time in 2020 after hamstring injuries.

Jefferson Lerma is suspended as a result of his sending off against Aston Villa last weekend.

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick might feature, having returned to training after missing the last four games with a foot injury.

Club record signing Sander Berge could make his home debut.

Another new arrival, Richairo Zivkovic, might be involved for the first time.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Iandennisbbc: It speaks volumes for the progress that Sheffield United have made that there is now talk of qualifying for European football for the first time in their history.

Chris Wilder fully deserved his new long-term deal last month and the board have backed him in the transfer market. Since returning to the top flight, United have broken their transfer record five times, latterly on Sander Berge, who is in line for his home debut.

If Wilder and his team have been a breath of fresh air, then Bournemouth will also feel resuscitated after back-to-back league victories for the first time since September - but they remain in trouble.

Six of their remaining seven away matches are against top-nine sides, so every away point gleaned will be a precious one.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on his side's tally of 36 points: "Forty has always been a big number for a newly-promoted side.

"After we get that it'll always be about the next three points."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on back-to-back wins: "I don't think anything has necessarily changed. We won the game against Brighton, it was a key game. It was a battling performance, a performance full of heart.

"Villa was a much-improved overall performance. The challenge now is to back it up."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United are still ticking along nicely of course, but I always feel they are better on the road and their record backs that up - the Blades have picked up more points away from Bramall Lane this season.

The goals have started to flow a little bit for the Cherries, so I am going to go for a bit of a surprise here and back Bournemouth for the win.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United have lost just one of the 15 previous league meetings (W9, D5), a 1-0 home defeat in August 1987 in the second tier.

The Blades have won their last three home games with Bournemouth, which have produced a total of 17 goals.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have 36 points from their 25 league games this season - just two fewer than they earned in the whole of their last top-flight campaign in 2006-07.

They have lost just seven of their 25 Premier League fixtures this season, the fewest by a promoted side at this stage since Fulham in 2001-02.

Five of those defeats have come against teams in the top three in the table.

Sheffield United haven't scored more than once in any of their past eight league games.

The Blades have conceded just 11 top-flight goals at home this season - only league leaders Liverpool have let in fewer.

Matches involving Sheffield United have averaged just 1.96 goals a game, which is the lowest in the top flight.

Dean Henderson has kept nine Premier League clean sheets, the joint-highest along with Liverpool's Alisson and Burnley's Nick Pope.

Bournemouth