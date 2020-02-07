Millwall v West Bromwich Albion
Millwall could have midfielder Ryan Leonard and deadline signing Mason Bennett available for the visit of promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion.
Leonard (knee) has been out since 5 October, while new loan man Bennett (ankle injury) last played for parent club Derby on 23 November.
Albion have midfielder Matheus Pereira available following his three-game ban.
New signings Kamil Grosicki and Lee Peltier are both now eligible to feature following deadline-day moves.
Veteran midfielder Gareth Barry is closing in on a return from a calf problem, but teenage defender Nathan Ferguson (knee surgery), fellow full-back Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) and on-loan West Ham midfielder Grady Diangana (hamstring) all remain out.
Albion start the weekend a point clear of second-placed Leeds United - and will remain top of the Championship going into Sunday's game if Marcelo Bielsa's men fail to win at Nottingham Forest.
Match facts
- Millwall are unbeaten in their last eight home league games against West Bromwich Albion - since a 1-0 defeat at the old Den in April 1987, when Baggies striker Bobby Williamson got the only goal.
- Albion have already faced Millwall twice this season, both at The Hawthorns back in August when they drew 1-1 in the Championship, then lost 2-1 three nights later in the League Cup.
- Millwall's current run of three straight home league victories is their best in the second tier since a six-game winning run in 2010-11.
- Albion's home victory over Luton Town a week ago ended the Baggies' seven-game winless league run.
- Half of Millwall's league goals this season (19 in 38 games) have come from set-pieces - the highest percentage of any side.
- Albion have won 21 points from losing positions this season, six more than any other side.