Millwall v West Bromwich Albion

Matheus Pereira returns after three matches out following his ban for lashing out at Joe Allen in the home defeat by lowly Stoke City

Millwall could have midfielder Ryan Leonard and deadline signing Mason Bennett available for the visit of promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion.

Leonard (knee) has been out since 5 October, while new loan man Bennett (ankle injury) last played for parent club Derby on 23 November.

Albion have midfielder Matheus Pereira available following his three-game ban.

New signings Kamil Grosicki and Lee Peltier are both now eligible to feature following deadline-day moves.

Veteran midfielder Gareth Barry is closing in on a return from a calf problem, but teenage defender Nathan Ferguson (knee surgery), fellow full-back Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) and on-loan West Ham midfielder Grady Diangana (hamstring) all remain out.

Albion start the weekend a point clear of second-placed Leeds United - and will remain top of the Championship going into Sunday's game if Marcelo Bielsa's men fail to win at Nottingham Forest.

Match facts