Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Montpellier 0.
PSG 5-0 Montpellier: Champions win to go 13 points clear
Paris St-Germain moved 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after thrashing Montpellier, who ended with nine men.
Pablo Sarabia curled PSG into a lead before away keeper Dimitry Bertaud was sent off for handling outside the box.
Angel di Maria chipped debutant keeper Matis Carvalho to double the lead before a Daniel Congre own goal.
Kylian Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa also scored and Joris Chotard was shown a late red card for a foul on Presnel Kimpembe.
Second-placed Marseille visit Bordeaux on Sunday (20:00 GMT).
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Navas
- 12Meunier
- 33Kouassi
- 3KimpembeBooked at 33mins
- 20Kurzawa
- 27Gueye
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forParedesat 74'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 11Di María
- 10NeymarBooked at 38mins
- 7MbappéSubstituted forIcardiat 68'minutes
- 19SarabiaSubstituted forCavaniat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 8Paredes
- 9Cavani
- 16Rico
- 18Icardi
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
Montpellier
- 16BertaudBooked at 17mins
- 14Le Tallec
- 4Da Silva
- 3Congré
- 2SouquetBooked at 86mins
- 12FerriSubstituted forSambiaat 76'minutes
- 11Savanier
- 8Oyongo
- 25MolletBooked at 39minsSubstituted forChotardat 64'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10LabordeSubstituted forCarvalhoat 19'minutes
- 9Delort
Substitutes
- 6Sambia
- 13Chotard
- 19Camara
- 24Yun
- 26Ristic
- 27Vidal
- 30Carvalho
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Montpellier 0.
VAR Decision: No Goal Paris Saint Germain 5-0 Montpellier.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Joris Chotard (Montpellier) for a bad foul.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joris Chotard (Montpellier).
Attempt saved. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Arnaud Souquet (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnaud Souquet (Montpellier).
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joris Chotard (Montpellier).
Booking
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Joris Chotard (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Ambroise Oyongo.
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Joris Chotard (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Sambia.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.
Booking
Joris Chotard (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joris Chotard (Montpellier).
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Hilton (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Junior Sambia replaces Jordan Ferri.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Andy Delort (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Marco Verratti.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Arnaud Souquet.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Arnaud Souquet (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.
Attempt blocked. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.