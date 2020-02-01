Jersey Bulls beat Chessington and Hook United 6-0 for 23rd-straight league win

Jersey Bulls have won every competitive match they have played this season

Sol Solomon hit a hat-trick as Jersey Bulls beat Chessington and Hook United 6-0 to stay 21 points clear at top of the Combined Counties Division One.

Jonny Le Quesne opened the scoring in the second minute, with Solomon doubling the lead few moments later.

Solomon hit a second in the 18th minute with a tidy finish into the bottom corner before his uncle Luke Campbell bagged Bulls' fourth with a header.

Fraser Barlow hit the fifth before Solomon' third in the 87th minute.

The teenager raced through and coolly slotted home to become the first Bulls player to score a hat-trick at Springfield since the club was founded last summer.

The islanders are 21 points clear of second-placed Farnham Town after their 23rd league win in a row.