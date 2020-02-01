Jersey Bulls beat Chessington and Hook United 6-0 for 23rd-straight league win
-
- From the section Football
Sol Solomon hit a hat-trick as Jersey Bulls beat Chessington and Hook United 6-0 to stay 21 points clear at top of the Combined Counties Division One.
Jonny Le Quesne opened the scoring in the second minute, with Solomon doubling the lead few moments later.
Solomon hit a second in the 18th minute with a tidy finish into the bottom corner before his uncle Luke Campbell bagged Bulls' fourth with a header.
Fraser Barlow hit the fifth before Solomon' third in the 87th minute.
The teenager raced through and coolly slotted home to become the first Bulls player to score a hat-trick at Springfield since the club was founded last summer.
The islanders are 21 points clear of second-placed Farnham Town after their 23rd league win in a row.
|Jersey Bulls' winning start to the league season
|3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
|14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
|17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
|25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
|26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
|7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)
|14 September: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 (a)
|21 September: Beat Eversley & California 5-1 (h)
|28 September: Beat AFC Hayes 2-1 (a)
|5 October: Beat Sandhurst Town 4-1 (h)
|12 October: Beat British Airways 4-0 (a)
|19 October: Beat Walton and Hersham 1-0 (h)
|2 November: Beat Dorking Wanderers Reserves 5-0 (h)
|9 November: Beat Bedfont and Feltham 3-0 (a)
|16 November: Beat Epsom and Ewell 2-0 (h)
|23 November: Beat Cove 7-0 (h)
|30 November: Beat Farnham Town 4-0 (h)
|7 December: Beat Tooting Bec 1-0 (a)
|14 December: Beat Godalming Town 2-0 (h)
|28 December: Beat Farnham Town 2-0 (a)
|4 January: Beat Cove 1-0 (a)
|25 January: Beat AFC Hayes 7-2 (h)
|1 February: Beat Chessington and Hook United 6-0 (h)