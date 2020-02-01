Billy Kee: Accrington Stanley retire forward's 29 shirt number after emotional farewell

Billy Kee started his career at Leicester City and also had spells at Torquay United, Burton Albion and Scunthorpe before rejoining Accrington in 2015

Accrington Stanley have paid tribute to striker Billy Kee after he retired earlier this week at the age of 29.

Kee, who hit 84 goals in 239 games in two spells, received a standing ovation at the Crown Ground before Stanley's 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

The club will retire Kee's shirt number of 29 in honour of the forward.

Kee revealed in September that he had been receiving treatment for depression, anxiety and bulimia and had not played since last April.

He scored 26 goals for the club in the 2017-18 League Two title-winning season that saw Stanley promoted to the third tier for the first time.

Midway through that campaign, he spoke openly to BBC Sport about suffering with severe anxiety and depression.

"He's been a cracking servant for Accrington, it's fitting that we're going to retire his shirt," Stanley manager John Coleman told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"You couldn't imagine anyone else playing at Accrington with the 29 on their back.

"He's been brilliant, I had a tear in my eye watching a montage of his goals, so I can't praise him enough for what he's done for this club and elevated us to where we are."