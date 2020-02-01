Irish Cup: Holders Crusaders drawn away to Glentoran in quarter-finals

A Jordan Owens double helped the Crues ease past Carrick Rangers

Holders Crusaders have been drawn away to Irish Premiership leaders Glentoran in the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup.

Last year's beaten finalists, Championship side Ballinamallard United, will host Ballymena United in the last eight.

Coleraine, who lifted the trophy in 2018, will face Larne at Inver Park while Dungannon Swifts have been drawn at home to Cliftonville.

The quarter-final ties will be played on 28 and 29 February.

The Crues had an easy 5-1 win away to Carrick Rangers in Saturday's sixth round games, with Jordan Owens grabbing two goals.

Mick McDermott's Glens were made to work hard for their last-eight place by Championship outfit Queen's University, winning 3-2 at the Dub thanks to a Robbie McDaid hat-trick.

Coleraine and Larne will meet in a repeat of last year's quarter-final, which the Bannsiders won 5-3, after they both defeated lower-league opposition in the last 16.

Cliftonville, beaten finalists two years ago, progressed with a 3-1 win over Rathfriland Rangers while the Swifts needed extra-time to overcome Newry City at home.

The Mallards enjoyed a comfortable 5-2 win away to Knockbreda and now face the Sky Blues, who came from behind to beat Warrenpoint Town.