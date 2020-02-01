Lawrence Shankland: Dundee Utd want more than £3m for striker

Lawrence Shankland scored his 27th club goal of the season against Hibs on Tuesday

Dundee United will be "definitely" looking for a fee in excess of £3m if they sell striker Lawrence Shankland in the summer, says owner Mark Ogren.

The American confirmed the Scottish Championship leaders rejected bids for the 27-goal forward in January.

Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest were among the clubs being linked with the 24-year-old.

"There were some offers, but we pushed back and weren't interested," Ogren told Radio Scotland.

"We didn't really entertain anything. He wants to finish what we've started here."

On Wednesday, United head coach Robbie Neilson said Shankland had told him he wanted to stay at Tannadice to help the club win promotion and play a part in Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off.

However, he has acknowledged that the former Ayr United striker could leave in the summer and Ogren conceded that a deal could be struck with United.

"We'd be very happy to keep him but if the situation was right for both Lawrence and the club we'd be open to a situation where he might leave," he said.

When asked whether a £3m offer would tempt United to sell, Ogren replied: "It would definitely have to be more than that."