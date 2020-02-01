Irish Cup: Holders Crusaders ease past Carrick Rangers as Larne and Dungannon win in extra-time

Crusaders players congratulate Jamie McGonigle after he opened the scoring against Carrick

Jordan Owens scored twice as Irish Cup holders Crusaders eased into the quarter-finals by beating Carrick Rangers 5-1 at Taylor's Avenue.

Larne needed extra-time to see off east Antrim derby rivals Ballyclare Comrades 1-0 with Dungannon Swifts also beating Newry City 4-2 after extra-time.

Ballymena recovered from a goal down to defeat Warrenpoint Town 2-1.

Cliftonville beat Rathfriland Rangers 3-1 and Coleraine eased past Banbridge Town 3-0.

Jamie McGonigle swivelled on the edge of the box before delivering a pinpoint finish for his 20th of the season to put Crusaders ahead early on at Taylor's Avenue.

Owens then netted with a trademark back-post header before Lee Chapman's deflected volley seven minutes before the break reduced the hosts' deficit.

Jordan Forsythe slotted home from eight yards before the interval and then the unfortunate Reece Neale smashed into his own net after Paul Heatley crossed from the left.

Owens' powerful header from Forsythe's cross completed the rout as Stephen Baxter's side booked their spot in the last eight.

Ballymena and Cliftonville progress

Saturday's other all-Premiership tie between Warrenpoint and Ballymena was marred by a melee involving some players and spectators at the end of the game, with Point goalkeeper Mark Byrne receiving a red card.

Brandon Doyle gave Point the lead four minutes after half-time with a snapshot through a ruck of players into the bottom corner after Alan O'Sullivan's effort was blocked.

Kyle Owens' header from a James Knowles corner drew the Sky Blues level on the hour mark and Andy McGrory bagged the winner three minutes from time when Andy McGrory raced clear and fired low into the bottom corner.

Jamie Harney's 10th-minute looping header put Cliftonville in front against Premier Intermediate League opponents Rathfriland but Stephen Hughes equalised after the break when he forced the ball over the line after Declan Dunne spilled.

The visitors' parity was short-lived however as Ryan Curran drove home soon after and Joe Gormley gave the final score-line a more comfortable look by finding the net five minutes into added time.

Banbridge Town's Stephen McCavitt and Gareth McConaghie of Coleraine in action at the Showgrounds

Aaron Canning headed in a Jamie Glackin corner for Coleraine's opener against Banbridge while in the second half substitute Emmet McGuckin finished in style after a surging run by Stephen McDonnell.

McGuckin made it a double when he steered home his second 11 minutes from the end.

Larne were the better team in their encounter with Ballyclare at Dixon Park but it took them until extra-time to find the decisive goal, recent signing Dean Jarvis dispatching a bullet header from a Martin Donnelly corner.

Dungannon bounce back against Newry

Newry gave Dungannon a fright when Mark Hughes scored from the rebound after his penalty had been kept out by Conor Byrne.

Caolan McAleer responded by rifling home for the Swifts shortly before the half-hour mark but Mark McCabe nudged Newry in front for a second time by slipping right-footed past Byrne.

With four minutes remaining Dylan King forced the ball into the net from a corner to ensure the match went to extra-time.

Ryan Waide converted a back-post header in the fourth minute of extra-time and Kris Lowe's goal gave Kris Lindsay's side some added breathing space.