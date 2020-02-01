League Two: Edinburgh City miss chance to close gap on Cove at top

Edinburgh City missed the chance to capitalise on Cove Rangers dropping points at the top of League Two as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Stirling Albion.

Jordan McGregor's second-half goal was enough to earn Stirling victory.

Cove dropped two points at Albion Rovers, despite being 2-0 up with less than 10 minutes to play.

Euan East's 82nd-minute striker and an equaliser from Scott Roberts four minutes later turned the contest.

Elsewhere, Brechin City remain bottom two late goals from Shane Sutherland and Smart Osadolor gave Elgin City a 2-1 win at Glebe Park, while Stenhousemuir's emphatic 3-0 win away to Annan Athletic has moved them above Albion Rovers into eighth place.

In the other game, Queen's Park made it four league games without defeat as a ninth minute Craig Slater goal was enough to give the Glasgow side a 1-0 win over Cowdenbeath at Hampden.