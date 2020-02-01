Scottish League One: Raith extend lead at top to three points as Falkirk falter

Raith Rovers' 1-0 win at Airdrieonians means their lead at the top of League One is stretched to three points following Falkirk's 1-1 draw at bottom side Stranraer.

A goal from Ross Matthews after four minutes was enough to give Raith three points in Lanarkshire to make it four league wins from their last five.

As for Falkirk, Stranraer's Ryan Thomson cancelled out Aidan Connolly's strike to mean that Lee Miller and David McCracken's side fall further behind in the title race.

Elsewhere, it was goals galore at Links Park and Bayview, as a Blair Lyons double helped Montrose overcome Peterhead 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller, and a brace from Scott Agnew aided East Fife in their 4-2 win over Dumbarton.

Forfar stay ninth in the relegation play-off place, but they have reduced the gap on Clyde to three points after two goals from Jordan Kirkpatrick gave them a 2-1 win over Danny Lennon's side at Station Park.