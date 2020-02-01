What happened in the Premier League on Saturday?

Mohamed Salah has scored more home goals in this season's Premier League (12) than any other player

Liverpool moved 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League with comfortable win over Southampton while Bournemouth claimed a valuable win over fellow strugglers Aston Villa.

Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and a Mohamed Salah double helped Liverpool to a 4-0 win over Southampton.

At the bottom of the table, Bournemouth held on for a narrow 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

Philip Billing and Nathan Ake both scored for the Cherries before Jefferson Lerma was sent-off and new signing Mbwana Samatta pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Chelsea claimed a draw in a see-saw encounter at third-placed Leicester, with Antonio Rudiger opening and rounding off the scoring for the Blues, either side of goals from Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell.

Everton fought back from two goals down to win at Watford despite having Fabian Delph sent-off. Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra put the Hornets into a two-goal lead but Yerry Mina scored twice in a minute to equalise before half-time and Theo Walcott grabbed a late winner.

West Ham and Brighton played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at London Stadium. Issa Diop and Robert Snodgrass put the Hammers two goals ahead before Angelo Ogbonna's own-goal reduced their lead.

Snodgrass' second goal of the afternoon looked to have wrapped up all three points for David Moyes' side. But Pascal Gross and Glenn Murray both scored to ensure the Seagulls took a share of the spoils, with the hosts dropping into the bottom three.

Sheffield United moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace. A remarkable own goal by Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita gifted the Blades all three points.

Meanwhile Newcastle and Norwich played out a goalless draw which leaves the Canaries seven points from safety at the bottom of the table.

Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Saturday's late kick-off (17:30 GMT).