February's African football news in brief

Ivorian striker Roger Assale

Saturday 1 February:

Spanish La Liga side Leganes have signed Ivory Coast international Roger Assale on loan from Swiss top flight team Young Boys until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old striker has played 24 games across all competitions for Young Boys this season netting seven goals.

He spent three seasons with DR Congo giants TP Mazembe helping them to win the 2015 African Champions League before moving to Switzerland in 2017 to join Young Boys with whom he won with the last two Swiss League titles.

Assale has made 20 appearances so far for Ivory Coast, scoring three goals. He went to last year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and was also part of the Elephants' 2015 winning Nations Cup squad although he did not play. (By Mohamed Fajah Barrie)

Tunisia international Yassine Meriah has joined Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa on loan for the remainder of the season from Greek side Olympiacos.

Kasimpasa have the option to buy the 26-year-old defender who only played five of Olympiacos' 21 league games this season before his departure.

Meriah has been capped 42 times by Tunisia including all the Carthage Eagles' matches at both the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt. (By Mohamed Fajah Barrie)

Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat

Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat has signed a permanent deal with Italian Seria A side Fiorentina from rivals Hellas Verona where he was on loan from Club Brugge.

The 23-year-old defender will remain on loan at Verona until 30 June 2020.

He is the third African player to be signed by Fiorentina on transfer deadline day after Ghana's Alfred Duncan and Ivorian international striker Christian Kouame.

Amrabat started his professional career with Dutch club Utrecht and went on to play for Feyenoord before moving to Belgium's Club Brugge in August 2018.

Born in the Netherlands he represented the Dutch Under-15s before switching allegiance to Morocco. (By Mohamed Fajah Barrie)