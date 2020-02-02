Making sense of the craziest transfer window in Irish Premiership history

An extraordinary title fight, a proper relegation scrap and the return of sleeping giants of the local game. The Irish Premiership is the healthiest it has been for many years.

We thought it was all bonkers enough as it was…and then January arrived.

Legends moving on, audacious bids, rivals strengthening rivals, wild rumours, unexpected departures - it was the transfer window that had everything.

We have a go at dissecting what happened in the transfer window, and how each team is sitting as we prepare to enter the home stretch.

Ballymena United

Adam Lecky will remain at the Showgrounds despite heavy interest from other clubs

If we're being honest, Ballymena's (non) story of the transfer window was the 'will he stay or will he go' saga of Adam Lecky.

After much speculation, the forward is staying put, which should help David Jeffrey no end as, to put it bluntly, Lecky is crucial to everything the Sky Blues do.

Striker Joe McCready is a useful addition from struggling Stute and provides another option up front, while defender Kyle Owens is back for a second spell, which should help sure up a defence which has conceded 44 goals in 26 games.

Elsewhere, midfielder and part-time goalkeeper Declan Carville has returned to Newry City, while Ryan Mayse and Shane McGinty have also left the club to move on to pastures new.

Carrick Rangers

Darren Murray has joined Carrick Rangers on loan from Glentoran

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Carrick's form in the first half of the season was always going to attract attention in the January window.

Losing Stewart Nixon to Coleraine is a big blow for Niall Currie, there's no point dancing around that, but bringing Alex Gawne on loan from the Showgrounds is an exciting addition.

Darren Murray is a high-profile signing and has the ability to add a spark to Carrick's attack, while bringing in Harry Doherty is a smart move given the unfortunate long-term injury to Aaron Hogg.

Lee Colligan still has the ability to do a solid job in the Irish League, as will Jamie Dunne from Institute, although Guillaume Keke did depart Taylor's Avenue for Dungannon Swifts.

In a further boost, Currie has managed to tie down captain Mark Surgenor, Caolan Loughran and Daniel Kelly with extended deals, so with their top flight survival all but secured, the Amber Army are already beginning to build for next season.

Cliftonville

Michael McCrudden has big shoes to fill at Solitude

January's window was a pretty quiet one at Solitude, despite a lot of speculation that some big names could be on the move.

Glentoran's very public bid for Joe Gormley was swiftly rebuffed, with player and club both firmly stating that the forward would not be going anywhere.

He may not have hit top gear this season, but Ruaidhri Donnelly's deadline day departure to the Oval is still a blow for the Reds, although having players with the abilities of Gormley, Ryan Curran, Thomas Maguire and Conor McMenamin will soften the nature of his departure.

Michael McCrudden was a sensation under Paddy McLaughlin at Institute, and after a spell without much game time, he'll be looking to build up his form rather than hit the ground running.

If he can rediscover the form that earned him a move to Derry City, the 28-year-old could be a very smart piece of recruitment.

Finally, in what was a brilliant piece of business, Conor McDermott made his stay at Solitude a permanent one. It maybe wasn't as busy as some of their rivals, but Reds fans seem satisfied with January's business.

Coleraine

Curtis Allen will be back in the Bannsiders stripes

The Bannsiders left it late to make their move, but you have to say Oran Kearney has done quite well for himself in this window.

The addition for former Antrim GAA star Matthew Fitzpatrick has added a new dimension to their attack, while the deadline day deal for Stewart Nixon, who has been one of the main factors behind Carrick's success this season, is an exciting prospect.

Alex Gawne should get regular game time under Niall Currie's guidance at Carrick, which will only help his development in the future, and Nedas Maciulaitis has been rebuilding his goalscoring confidence at former club Annagh United.

Then, with the clock ticking, Curtis Allen's return to the Showgrounds was confirmed. If goals were a worry before January, that can surely now be put to bed.

Just like he did before making the leap to St Mirren, Kearney is assembling an exciting squad which is capable of challenging on all fronts.

Crusaders

Colin Coates had been at Seaview since 2002

After 18 years, 577 appearances and 73 goals, Colin Coates has departed the Crues for Glenavon.

It was a high-profile departure, and understandably many Crues fans were disappointed with the nature of the move, but Stephen Baxter's decision has been helped by his defence of three full-backs and a midfielder, which didn't concede a single goal across the entirety of January.

Coates may have departed without getting to say farewell to the Seaview faithful, but the defender will go down as one of the greatest players in the club's history.

Cameron Dummigan, after a bit of a delay, signed on loan for the rest of the season from Dundalk and provides a useful option for Baxter.

Matthew Snoddy will be joined by Coates at Mourneview Park after a loan move, and as mentioned above, Kyle Owens has joined Ballymena until the end of the season in search of more regular game time.

Dungannon Swifts

Guillaume Keke will hand Kris Lindsay another attacking outlet

Kris Lindsay has been a busy man in the transfer window, although some of that has been enforced.

Losing captain Seanan Clucas is a big blow for the Swifts, however they aren't the only club to come a cropper to Glentoran's advances in January.

Caolan McAleer has already impressed since moving to Stangmore Park from Finn Harps, and Shane McGinty and Guillaume Keke will give Lindsay some more attacking options.

Fra Brennan is another experienced head and has the potential to help fill the Clucas-shaped void, with teenager Niall McGinley the only deadline day addition for the mid-Ulster side.

It's been a poor season but, with their additions, they should have enough to avoid getting dragged into an unnecessary relegation scrap.

Glenavon

Caolan Marron and Andrew Mitchell both moved to the Oval

It's not been a pretty season for Glenavon, and the January window didn't do much to add optimism around Mourneview Park after the departure of some big name players.

Gary Hamilton has admittedly started to build a team for next season, with key men Rhys Marshall, Stephen Murray, Caolan Marron and Andrew Mitchell all moving on from the Lurgan Blues

Eoin Wearan is another body moving into pastures new, this time to America, however that is somewhat alleviated by the arrivals of striker Cathal Farren and experienced midfielder Conon Byrne.

The return of Greg Moorehouse has been a big plus, who impressed in his first stint at the club, and Danny Purkis and Matthew Snoddy have made an immediate impact since joining from East Belfast and Crusaders respectively.

Despite the negativity surrounding Glenavon's season, bringing Colin Coates in seems like a masterstroke.

He may not be the force he was at the peak of his powers, but the 34-year-old still has plenty to offer the Irish League and will help fill the cracks in a defence that has been leaking goals for fun.

After their Irish Cup exit and dismal league form, this season is a write-off in terms of securing European football for next season, but it is crucial that confidence is restored around Glenavon ahead of the new campaign.

Glentoran

Ruaidhri Donnelly made the deadline day switch to Glentoran

Well, where do we even begin here?

The men from the east (where the sun rises) have been the busiest club in the transfer window by some margin, with six new faces arriving in January, accompanied by several contract extensions and some big-name departures.

Ciaran O'Connor and Keith Cowan arrived at the Oval on pre-contracts, before Paul Millar was reunited with Caolan Marron and Andrew Mitchell from Glenavon, a move which saw Glens stalwart Calum Birney move the other way.

If Mick McDermott wasn't signing players, he was working on keeping some key men at the club, with Hrvoje Plum, Marijan Antolovic and Chris Gallagher all extending their deals.

Seanan Clucas joined from the Swifts and will add some steel to their midfield, and on deadline day it was one player in, two players out. Ruaidhri Donnelly joined from title rivals Cliftonville while John Herron departed for Inver Park and Curtis Allen exited to the Bannsiders.

That's all happened before you mention the failed high-profile, and rather public, bids for the aforementioned Joe Gormley and Adam Lecky.

However, despite the impressive recruitment, the news that Plum is out injured for 'six to seven months' and Allen's late departure from the Oval made it a bittersweet end of the window for many fans.

Madness at the Oval.

Institute

Stute's top scorer Joe McCready moved to Ballymena United

At one stage in December, Sean Connor had made Institute the hardest team to beat in the league. However their form has since plummeted and they prop up the league table.

There's also been a mass exodus in the January window, with Niall Grace, Joe McCready, Jamie Dunne, Jamie McIntrye and Paul Wells moving on from the club.

McCready scored eight times in the league for Stute. No other player has scored more than once and the north-west outfit have only netted 20 times in 27 games. Ouch.

David Carty, Abu Obhakhan, Liam Walsh, Alex Pomeroy, Gianfranco De Carne, Jake Francis, Peter Doherty and James Henry have all been brought in to try and fill the gaps, but they will need to gel quickly if Stute are to avoid a return to the Championship.

Larne

Larne have beaten Glentoran and Linfield since Andy Mitchell's arrival at Inver Park

In the build-up to this season, Larne's big spending was the focus for many Irish League fans, however there wasn't a lot of activity in the winter window from the Inver Park men.

Defender Dean Jarvis arrived from Dundalk at the start of the month, but it was all quiet on the east Antrim front until Andy Mitchell's move from Linfield a week before the window closed.

John Herron made the switch to Tiernan Lynch's outfit from Glentoran and will bolster Larne's midfield, with Joe Tully making the short drive from Ballyclare Comrades to provide another striking option after Johnny McMurray's injury.

Larne are in a strange situation in the league and hover in no man's land. Not in danger of slipping out of the top six but also not really troubling the European spots.

But as it has been stated, Larne are in the middle of a project and although the league title isn't a realistic target at the moment, Lynch's men will be throwing everything at the Irish Cup to try and sneak into Europe next year.

Linfield

Kyle McClean returns for his second spell at Windsor Park

Compared to their title rivals, everything seems to be rather quiet over at Winsor Park.

Full-back Ethan Boyle brings plenty of experience from the League of Ireland and was part of Shamrock Rovers' FAI Cup winning campaign.

Northern Ireland under-21 international Kyle McClean helped David Healy out big time with his loan spell last year and moves to the Blues on a permanent basis this time around.

Joining on loan from Hearts, Ross Currie is a bit of an unknown prospect but is another attacking body for Healy to have as an option to support Shayne Lavery and Andrew Waterworth.

Losing Andy Mitchell to Larne was a confusing one for some fans, especially now that Jamie Mulgrew is injured; but with the likes of Bastien Hery, Stephen Fallon and McClean, Linfield still have plenty of midfield options available.

After their shock Irish Cup defeat, Healy knows he has to go maximum attack for the league if the Blues are to secure a European spot, and the crucial finances which are attached, next year. No pressure then.

Warrenpoint Town

Ryan Swan has made a big impact for Warrenpoint Town

How do you convince your chairman that you need several new recruits? Move off the bottom of the table for the first time this season.

Joking aside, it's been a pretty good month on the transfer month at Milltown.

Gareth Buchanan joined from Championship outfit Loughgall, which gives Barry Gray a goalkeeping option on top of teenager Mark Byrne, who was involved in Saturday's Irish Cup melee, while Berraat Turker has left the club.

Ryan Swan has made an immediate impact, scoring the winner against Carrick, while Stuart Hutchinson has plenty of top flight experience.

Colm Deasy has swapped Finn Harps for Milltown, while midfielder Kealan Dillon is another League of Ireland addition from Drogheda United.

Adam Carroll is the latest player to arrive in County Down on loan from Linfield, joining Lorcan Forde and Brandon Doyle.

So, who has had the best window? Who is the signing of the month? Will we ever see a set of transfers like this ever again?

Phew! Now, it's time to let the football do the talking.