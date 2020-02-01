Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, deadline day

Christian Atsu rejected the chance to join Celtic yesterday despite Newcastle accepting a late loan bid for the winger. (Daily Express)

Celtic also failed with a late deadline day move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes.(Football Insider)

Rangers loan signing Ianis Hagi says his famous dad Gheorghe told him he couldn't turn down a move to Ibrox. (Sun)

On a busy day of ins and outs at Hearts, Stoke City's proposal to sign the Tynecastle striker Conor Washington failed to materialise. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is facing at least four weeks on the sidelines in the "best case scenario". (Sun)

Chairman Dave Cormack hinted Aberdeen just missed out on a final transfer target as the January window slammed shut. (Evening Express)

Celtic winger James Forrest says nobody in Neil Lennon's squad has mentioned Rangers since last month's derby defeat and insists his team-mates need tunnel vision as they chase a historic ninth successive title. (Sun)

Paul McGinn arrives at Hibs as the brother of a club legend, but revealed everyone is more interested in how his mum is getting on rather than brother John. (Daily Record)

Scott Pittman is hoping to extend his recent goal scoring streak for Livingston to three games when Motherwell visit today - to keep the dressing room ribbing he's been taking for his previous drought in front of goal at bay even longer. (Daily Record)