Zeljko Buvac: Former Liverpool assistant coach named Dynamo Moscow sporting director

Zeljko Buvac (left) worked with Jurgen Klopp at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool

Former Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac has been named sporting director of Russian side Dynamo Moscow.

Buvac left Liverpool in April 2018 after 17 years working under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and is understood to have been out of the game since.

The 58-year-old, born in Bosnia-Herzegovina, won two Bundesliga titles with Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, before moving to Anfield with him in 2015.

Pepijn Lijnders is the current Liverpool assistant coach.