Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Annan Athletic
Venue: Ainslie Park

Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers22172359273253
2Edinburgh City22152541251647
3Cowdenbeath2111282924535
4Elgin238783728931
5Stirling228592521429
6Queen's Park228593032-229
7Annan Athletic2383123148-1727
8Stenhousemuir2365122943-1423
9Albion205693040-1021
10Brechin2243152851-2315
