Clyde v Montrose
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|26
|14
|7
|5
|46
|31
|15
|49
|2
|Falkirk
|26
|13
|9
|4
|50
|17
|33
|48
|3
|Airdrieonians
|27
|13
|6
|8
|37
|27
|10
|45
|4
|East Fife
|27
|12
|9
|6
|44
|35
|9
|45
|5
|Montrose
|25
|13
|2
|10
|42
|35
|7
|41
|6
|Dumbarton
|26
|10
|5
|11
|33
|42
|-9
|35
|7
|Clyde
|26
|7
|7
|12
|31
|42
|-11
|28
|8
|Peterhead
|26
|7
|5
|14
|30
|41
|-11
|26
|9
|Forfar
|26
|6
|6
|14
|25
|43
|-18
|24
|10
|Stranraer
|25
|2
|10
|13
|27
|52
|-25
|16