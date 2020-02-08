Scottish Championship
Dundee15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Partick Thistle

Follow live coverage from 14:30 GMT

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd23172449183153
2Inverness CT2211383024636
3Ayr2211293531435
4Dunfermline2394103632431
5Arbroath2394102125-431
6Dundee228682731-430
7Morton2283113041-1127
8Queen of Sth2174102427-325
9Alloa2367102737-1025
10Partick Thistle2365123043-1323
