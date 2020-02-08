Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
Hamilton12:31Rangers
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium, Scotland

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

Follow live coverage from 11:50 GMT

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 31Southwood
  • 2McGowan
  • 40Hamilton
  • 24Easton
  • 3McMann
  • 7Collar
  • 28Smith
  • 13Gogic
  • 26Dales
  • 8Davies
  • 19Winter

Substitutes

  • 6Hunt
  • 10Alston
  • 11Miller
  • 20Moyo
  • 21Want
  • 22Gourlay
  • 99Ogkmpoe

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 4Edmundson
  • 31Barisic
  • 37Arfield
  • 18Kamara
  • 7Hagi
  • 17Aribo
  • 20Morelos
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 10Davis
  • 13Foderingham
  • 16Halliday
  • 19Katic
  • 22Jones
  • 24Stewart
  • 25Polster
Referee:
Alan Muir

