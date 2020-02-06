Everton v Crystal Palace

Everton's Fabian Delph is suspended following his red card during last Saturday's win at Watford

TEAM NEWS

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph must serve a one-match ban as a consequence of his sending off against Watford last weekend.

Andre Gomes could return later this month after recovering swiftly from a serious ankle injury.

Crystal Palace loanee Cenk Tosun, who missed the last game because of a hamstring problem, is ineligible to face his parent club.

Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp are long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: The contrast in Everton's mood is there for all in blue to see, and smiles are back on faces.

Marco Silva lost eight of his last 11 games in charge; only one defeat in 10 has followed - only Liverpool have accumulated more points than Everton during that period.

From being in the relegation zone two months ago, talk has now turned to Europe! There's still a lot of room for improvement though and Carlo Ancelotti will be learning more about his squad as the weeks go by.

There's not the same spring in Crystal Palace's step. Six games without a win and a lack of January new faces has rather dampened the pre-festive encouragement.

The Premier League's lowest scorers must now try to execute a plan to prevent Everton moving within a point of fifth place.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

While Everton are looking up the table, Palace are peering over their shoulders. They still have a cushion at the moment, but they need a win soon.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in the past 10 Premier League meetings, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three (W4, D6).

They could equal their longest top-flight home winning streak versus Crystal Palace: three from 1979 to 1990.

Nonetheless, Palace are vying to earn a fifth Premier League away win against the same opponent for the first time.

Everton

Everton have lost just once in 10 league games since Marco Silva was sacked (W5, D4).

Liverpool are the only side to have earned more than Everton's 19 points during that period.

It's five games unbeaten at Goodison Park for the Toffees (W3, D2), their best run in a single season since a six-match streak between September and December 2018.

They have scored a league-high 61% of their goals in the first half of games this season.

Everton are one of two teams not to have been awarded a Premier League penalty this season, along with Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace