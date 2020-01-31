Tom Carroll: Swansea City terminate midfielder's contract

Tom Carroll is a former England Under-21 international

Swansea City have terminated the contract of midfielder Tom Carroll.

Carroll's deal at the Championship club was due to expire at the end of the season but he is now a free agent.

Ex-England Under-21 international Carroll, 27, joined Swansea from Tottenham three years ago for around £4.5m.

But he has been allowed to leave having made only 10 appearances in 2019-20.

Carroll, who had a loan spell at the Liberty Stadium in 2014-15, made a positive impact after joining Swansea on a permanent basis, helping the club avoid relegation from the Premier League in 2016-17.

He was part of the squad which went down the following season and spent the second half of last term on loan at Aston Villa.

Carroll made 103 appearances across two spells at Swansea, scoring three goals.