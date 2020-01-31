Mansfield's Otis Khan joins Newport on loan until end of season

Otis Khan was a youngster at Manchester United and Sheffield United

Newport County have signed Otis Khan on loan for the rest of the season from League Two rivals Mansfield Town.

Attacking midfielder Khan, 24, is a former Manchester United youngster who began his senior career with Sheffield United.

Khan also played for Barnsley and Yeovil Town before joining Mansfield in the summer of 2018.

He has made 50 appearances for the Stags - including 27 this season - and scored four goals.

"I am a forward-thinking player and I like to unlock teams and score goals," Khan told the Newport website. "I am looking forward to meeting up with the rest of the squad and pushing on up the table."

Khan netted 18 times in 87 appearances for Yeovil.

He becomes Newport's fifth January signing after Ashley Baker, Jordan Green, Dale Gorman and Billy Waters.