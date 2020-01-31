Jack Evans: Swansea City midfielder joins Mansfield Town on loan until end of season

Jack Evans made his first appearance for Swansea City Under-23s in December 2015

Mansfield Town have signed Wales Under-21 international Jack Evans on loan from Championship side Swansea City.

The 21-year-old midfielder has joined the League Two strugglers on a deal until the end of the season.

"Jack is a tidy footballer, from a good footballing background," said Stags manager Graham Coughlan.

"He plays the game the way in which we want to play and he should be a good fit for us. He will come in and cover the positions we have lost."

Evans, who first joined Swansea's academy at the age of eight, joins a Mansfield side lying 21st in League Two, eight points clear of bottom club Stevenage.

