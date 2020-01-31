Connor Wickham: Sheffield Wednesday re-sign Crystal Palace striker on loan

Connor Wickham has scored eight goals in 41 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace

Sheffield Wednesday have re-signed Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old had two loan spells at the Owls in 2012-13 and 2013-14, scoring nine goals in 17 league games.

The former England Under-21 international has scored once in eight games for the Eagles this season.

Wickham is not available for Saturday's home Championship game against Millwall, but can play on 8 February against Barnsley.

