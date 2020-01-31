Liam Bridcutt: Lincoln sign Nottingham Forest midfielder on loan

Liam Bridcutt has scored one goal in 28 Championship appearances for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt has joined Lincoln City on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old former Scotland international joined the Reds for £1m in 2017 from Leeds after playing in the Premier League with Sunderland.

Bridcutt spent time on loan at Bolton earlier this season.

He becomes the second Reds player to have a stint at Lincoln this season, but striker Tyler Walker had his loan spell terminated this week.

