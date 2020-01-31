Markus Henriksen: Bristol City sign Hull City midfielder on loan

Markus Henriksen has won 54 caps for Norway

Bristol City have signed Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Norway international made 74 league appearances for the Tigers but has not played this season.

He could make his debut against QPR in the Championship on Saturday.

Head coach Lee Johnson told the club website: "Markus is a great addition to our midfield, someone who gives us further attributes in the middle of the park."

