Transfer rumours: Ighalo, Ings, Bale, Pukki, Richarlison, Salah

Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, 27, was the subject of an approach by Manchester United in January. (Telegraph)

United have instead agreed a loan deal which will see them pay a third of 30-year-old Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo's £300,000-a-week wages from parent club Shanghai Shenhua. (Mail)

Manchester United also considered a bid for Norwich and Finland forward Teemu Pukki, 29. (Independent)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy travelled to Spain for talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in a bid to bring Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, back to Spurs. (Times)

Leicester City are keen on Southampton's Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 24, whose contract runs out in 18 months' time. (Ekstra Bladet - via Leicester Mercury)

Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31, has rejected offers to leave and is willing to extend his contract should the club decide to open talks. (Telegraph)

England's 34-year-old defender Ashley Young, who joined Inter Milan on loan from Manchester United in January, says Antonio Conte tried to sign him when he was Chelsea manager. (Sky Sports)

Carlo Ancelotti says Everton will find it easy to resist offers for Richarlison if bids are made for the forward in the future. The 22-year-old Brazilian was linked with a move to Barcelona during the transfer window. (Liverpool Echo)

Crystal Palace missed out on two deadline day moves. Forward Jarrod Bowen, 23, joined West Ham from Hull while 19-year-old full-back Nathan Ferguson remained at West Brom. (Mail)

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery says Gunners fans "threw him out" of the club. (Marca - in Spanish)

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy delivered a "fantastic" deal in the sale of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, to Inter Milan for £17m. (Evening Standard)

Manchester City's German winger Leroy Sane, 24, is keeping the club waiting on a long-standing contract offer, says manager Pep Guardiola. (Guardian)

Manchester United failed in their bid to sign Birmingham City's 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Mail)

The Red Devils made contact with Argentine club San Lorenzo over a move for striker Adolfo Gaich, 20, before the transfer deadline. (Fox Sports Argentina - via Express)

Manchester City want to sign Coritiba's 17-year-old full-back Yan Couto with Barcelona pulling out of the race to sign the Brazilian. (Goal)

Former Arsenal and France winger Robert Pires says Liverpool will win the Premier League title through "luck", adding the Gunners' 'Invincibles' had it "much, much harder". (France Football - in French)

Real Madrid are keen to sign Ajax's Dutch forward Brian Brobbey, 17. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed talk of Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, 27, moving away from Anfield at the end of the season. (Liverpool Echo)