'Dream move', self-funded transfer & the Mengabus - Scotland's transfer deadline day

Kirk Broadfoot, Daniel Stendel and Florian Kamberi each had roles to play on transfer deadline day

A "dream move" to an arch rival, a player apparently paying his own transfer fee, a binned season ticket and tannoy announcements in Gaelic.

Scottish transfer deadline day never fails to deliver the dramatic, the devilish and the downright bonkers.

One player went from Hibernian to Rangers leaving some inflammatory quotes in his wake. Another seemingly put his hand in his pocket to seal a shock return to a former club. And one top-flight team delivered a gigantic build-up to an entirely underwhelming signing.

Here's a look at the best - and weirdest - of the deadline-day twists and turns.

Kamberi's 'dream'

Not only has Florian Kamberi joined one of Hibs fans' least-favourite teams, but he is quoted as saying he's fulfilling a "dream" in doing so.

"Ever since I came to Scotland it has been a dream for me to move to Rangers and it has happened, so I am a very, very happy man," he says. "For me, Ibrox is the best atmosphere I have ever played in."

The replies to those tweets by the Rangers official account are... let's just say predictable.

Kamberi's remarks will have gone down in Leith like a highlights video of the 2012 Scottish Cup final. The striker is only on loan at Rangers, but his exit from Hibs looks emphatically like a one-way trip.

Broadfoot pays his way

This one is a belter. So desperate was Kirk Broadfoot to return to Kilmarnock from St Mirren, that he claims he actually paid his own transfer fee.

"Kilmarnock made an approach, St Mirren wouldn't let me go," the centre-back said. "I decided to pay the fee to get me here - that's how much I wanted to come back."

What makes it all the more eye-popping is that Broadfoot only left Kilmarnock in September, launching a vicious broadside at then-manager Angelo Alessio as he went.

Four months later, with Alessio sacked, he was apparently choking to get back to Ayrshire. Perhaps he missed the famous pies.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was "shocked", "angry" and "disappointed" during various points of the saga, but had no interest in keeping a bloke who didn't want to be there.

He was clearly nowhere near as shocked, angry or disappointed as one Kilmarnock fan, mind you. This guy tweeted a video of himself striding to his kitchen and lobbing his season ticket in the bin.

'I've never heard this name'

Kevin Nisbet has been attracting plenty attention from some this season

Kevin who? Dunfermline Athletic striker Nisbet was a deadline-day target for Hibs, who had at least two bids for the 22-year-old rejected.

Nisbet is a pretty hot property in Scottish football, rattling in 22 goals in 29 games this season and 34 in 46 the year before in the colours of third-tier Raith Rovers.

There was chat that Edinburgh rivals Hearts were also keeping an eye on the scintillating striker but when Nisbet's name was put to manager Daniel Stendel at a new conference...

"I have never heard this name. Sorry."

'Delete or announce a signing'

On a day when fans are frantically refreshing Twitter, scrolling through club feeds and lusting after news of transfers, wholesome and entirely non-recruitment-related content is not what they're after.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's highly-commendable announcement that they are to make stadium announcements in Gaelic as well as English was a very nice touch.

Publishing it on transfer deadline day, though? And having lost two of your front-line centre-backs during January? You're asking for a Twitter tanking.

"Can the Gaelic translations play centre-back?" came one reply. "No-one cares, announce a signing," read another.

"Transfer deadline day where teams are announcing new signings and this is what we're announcing," chimed a third. "Delete or announce a signing. You choose." You get the picture...

All aboard the 'Mengabus'

The most monumental build-up to probably the most anticlimactic reveal of the window came from Livingston.

Hour after hour, they built up their internet-breaking announcement. First, came a poll...

Then a wee clue for the fans on tenterhooks...

This must be a seriously big re-signing. Who could they possibly have lured back to Livingston? Leigh Griffiths? Graham Dorrans? Robert Snodgrass? How about another clue?

And then a gif that revealed...

...that a striker currently being loaned to an Angolan club had been recalled. Hold the front page. Ten out of 10 for effort, lads.