Championship: Supporter ejected at Cardiff City v Reading game

Cardiff's Championship game against Reading was the second of three games in nine days between the sides

A fan has been ejected from the Reading end of Cardiff City Stadium during the Royals' Championship fixture against Cardiff City.

The supporter was escorted from his seat by stewards after Cardiff fans complained he made an allegedly offensive gesture during the first half.

This incident follows the arrest - and later release under investigation - of four Cardiff fans at last Saturday's FA Cup draw at Reading for "alleged racially aggravated abuse".

Cardiff dispute those allegations and have demanded an apology.

Reading said they would review their match-day protocols but are standing behind their decision to report Cardiff fans for "discriminatory chanting".