Cardiff City: Bluebirds say former owner Sam Hammam is suing club

Sam Hammam (left) previously owned Wimbledon

Cardiff City say their former owner Sam Hammam is suing the club.

Hammam, who owned the Bluebirds from 2000 to 2006, was made honorary president in 2013 after his company Langston reached a deal with Cardiff over a long-standing debt issue.

"There's a law suit coming to us from Sam Hammam," said Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman.

The dispute is said to hinge on the terms and conditions of Hammam's role with the club as president.

"He's trying to sue us. He thinks his presidency is worth £15m," Dalman added.

Lebanese-born businessman Hammam owned Cardiff City from 2000-2006, but says he left with the club owing a sum in excess of £15m to Swiss-based Langston Corporation.

Malaysian businessman Vincent Tan took over in 2010 and was able to reach "an amicable resolution" to the debt issue in 2013, which included Hammam becoming life president at the Welsh club.

The dispute is understood to centre around the role of president and how much power or privilege the role entails.

Talks are ongoing between Hammam and the Bluebirds, with the threat of the case going to High Court if no resolution is found.