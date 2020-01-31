Coleraine sign Carrick Rangers forward Stewart Nixon on three-and-a-half year deal

Stewart Nixon in action for Carrick Rangers against his new club Coleraine

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has completed the signing of Carrick Rangers forward Stewart Nixon on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 22-year-old helped Carrick gain promotion to the Irish Premiership and has performed well this season.

Coleraine striker Alexander Gawne, who scored the Bannsiders' winning goal against Cliftonville on Monday, joins Carrick on a six-month loan deal.

"Alex will go on loan to get valuable minutes and match time," said Kearney.

The Coleraine boss indicated he was pleased to have secured the services of Nixon, a player he has tracked over the last few years.

"It has taken a few days to get the deal over the line but we are pleased to sign Stewart on a three-and-a-half year deal," he added.

"He is a player we have tracked for a long period of time and we feel he is at the right stage of his career to make the move."