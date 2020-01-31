Irish Premiership: Clubs to take measures to tackle 'unacceptable behaviour' at matches

Alleged incidents of spectator behaviour have been causing concern at Irish League grounds

The 12 Irish Premiership clubs have agreed to take measures to tackle a recent rise in alleged incidents of "unacceptable spectator behaviour".

The moves to deal with inappropriate behaviour at games will be initiated by the Northern Ireland Football League.

NIFL say they will "develop a plan to support its member clubs in a collaborative framework that encourages football-focused spectator conduct".

Player welfare will be promoted by an education and awareness campaign.

A statement released by NIFL on Friday explained that the Premiership Management Committee had held a "constructive conversation" about the matter on Wednesday evening.

'Welcoming and all-inclusive atmosphere'

"The NI Football League takes pride in the welcoming and all-inclusive atmosphere enjoyed by the majority of supporters across all clubs," the statement continued.

"However the Committee, with representatives from all 12 clubs present, noted several incidents of participants (players, coaches, referees etc) being allegedly subjected to inappropriate spectator behaviour this season.

"As a result, the clubs are keen to develop an education and awareness campaign to promote player welfare, with a strong focus on mental health and wellbeing whilst also creating a safe and respectful environment for everyone to enjoy football in our league."

NIFL outlined that they would provide "appropriate tools, knowledge and support" to help clubs "address improper spectator conduct".