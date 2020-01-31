Wolves: Ryan Giles joins Coventry City on loan until end of season

Ryan Giles played in Shrewsbury's 2-1 win at home to Coventry in December, coming on after an hour with his side 1-0 down

Coventry City have signed England Under-20 defender Ryan Giles on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old had been on loan with another League One side, Shrewsbury Town, for the first half of the season.

But, although earmarked to return to Shrewsbury, he has instead opted to join the promotion-chasing Sky Blues.

City are currently sixth in League One as they aim to get back to the second tier for the first time since 2012.

Giles is City boss Mark Robins' first signing of the January window - and comes in the wake of the deal done on Thursday to allow left-back Sam McCallum to join Norwich City and then take him back on loan for the rest of the season.

Giles will add 'pace and dynamism'

The deal is still subject to clearance from the English Football League, so Giles is not eligible for Saturday's league trip to Bristol Rovers, and is then cup-tied for Tuesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay with St Andrew's landlords Birmingham City.

"I know I said we were not going to sign anybody earlier in our press conference," said Robins. "But the opportunity to sign Ryan came to us late this afternoon.

"He is a player who has been within our recruitment process and who we've been aware of for the last two years.

"He is a left sided player, who has great versatility and can play in a number of positions. A creative player with great technical ability and will add pace and dynamism."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.