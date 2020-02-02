Quiz: Name the British & Irish players to have played in Serie A
- From the section Football
The January transfer window has closed for business for another year.
One player to make the switch from the Premier League to Serie A was Ashley Young.
The former Manchester United defender signed for Italian giants Inter Milan for £1.28m on an initial six-month deal, with an option to extend for a further season.
Young, 34, joins a long list of British and Irish players to make the jump from English football to Italy's top division.
For the quiz below, we've picked out 15 players - past and present - who also played in Serie A at some point in their careers.
All you have to do is read the clues and try to name as many as you can in three minutes.
Name the British and Irish players to have played in Serie A
|Hint
|Answers