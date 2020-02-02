Quiz: Name the British & Irish players to have played in Serie A

Young assisted a goal on his Inter Milan debut in a 1-1 draw against Cagliari

The January transfer window has closed for business for another year.

One player to make the switch from the Premier League to Serie A was Ashley Young.

The former Manchester United defender signed for Italian giants Inter Milan for £1.28m on an initial six-month deal, with an option to extend for a further season.

Young, 34, joins a long list of British and Irish players to make the jump from English football to Italy's top division.

For the quiz below, we've picked out 15 players - past and present - who also played in Serie A at some point in their careers.

All you have to do is read the clues and try to name as many as you can in three minutes.