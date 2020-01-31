Matt Smith: Charlton Athletic bring in Manchester City's Wales midfielder on loan

Matt Smith started only two Championship games at QPR this season

Charlton have signed Manchester City's Wales midfielder Matt Smith on a loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers having played just eight league games.

Smith, who has won seven Wales caps, has yet to make a first team appearance for Manchester City.

He will link up with international team-mates Jonny Williams and Tom Lockyer at the Valley.

"I'm delighted to have a second midfielder through the door," Charlton manager Lee Bowyer told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to working with him, he's another young one that is going to give us plenty of energy in the middle of the park. It's a good positive signing for me."

