Lewis Morgan: Scotland winger leaves Celtic to join Inter Miami

Lewis Morgan scored his only Europa League goal against Rennes in November

Scotland winger Lewis Morgan has completed his switch from Celtic to David Beckham's MLS team Inter Miami.

The 23-year-old, given permission three weeks ago to discuss the move, departs for an undisclosed fee after just 31 appearances in two years.

In confirming the deal, Inter Miami described Premiership champions Celtic as a "Scottish Championship side".

Morgan cost Celtic £300,00 from St Mirren and was immediately loaned back to the Paisley side in January 2018.

The midfielder, who has two caps, then failed to establish himself at Celtic and spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland.

The new MLS season starts next month in what will be the maiden campaign for owner and president Beckham's new franchise.

