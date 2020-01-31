Kazaiah Sterling: Tottenham youngster joins Leyton Orient in loan deal

Kazaiah Sterling in action for Sunderland
Kazaiah Sterling played eight games as a substitute while on loan at Sunderland last season

Tottenham Hotspur forward Kazaiah Sterling has joined League Two side Leyton Orient on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old had loan spells with Sunderland and Doncaster last year.

Sterling played under head coach Ross Embleton as an eight-year-old for Orient and the pair also worked together in the academy at Spurs.

"I signed him here as an eight-year-old and I sold him to Tottenham and worked with at Spurs," said Embleton.

"Right now, he is suffering from an injury. Once he returns, we know we have signed a player with incredible potential. He has a real good CV for a lad of his age."

